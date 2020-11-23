Festive fashion storms the red carpet at the American Music Awards

The American Music Awards have long been a place for memorable fashion – who can forget Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake wearing matching denim outfits in 2001?

While this year’s ceremony didn’t provide anything quite so meme-worthy, the red carpet certainly looked ready for Christmas. Festive parties might be on pause for most of us this year, but celebrities got into the spirit of things by wearing sparkles, greens, golds and reds.

It’s only November, but AMAs fashion might actually make you want to put your Christmas tree up…

The sparkles…

Paris Hilton wore a very festive silver mini dress

Paris Hilton wore a very festive silver mini dress with a deep-V neckline and matching heels. On Instagram Hilton described her look as ‘glam Barbie’.

Jennifer Lopez didn’t hold back, wearing a silver sparkly two-piece by Balmain with a scoop neck and Eighties-style power shoulders.

Taraji P Henson took on hosting duties for the night, and many of her costume changes involved sparkles. This Giorgio Armani shift dress was accessorised with a matching headwrap and Tiffany jewellery…

Host Taraji P Henson

… while this full-length silver gown made puff sleeves the star of the show.

It’s no secret Dua Lipa takes inspiration from the Noughties. Take this sparkly mini dress: with a short hemline and cowl neck, it’s basically the blue version of Paris Hilton’s iconic 21st birthday dress from 2002.

The reds…

Ciara rocks lady in red theme

Balmain is certainly having a moment, with Ciara choosing to wear a floor-length fire engine red gown by the French brand. The singer kept the billowing dress from feeling too stuffy thanks to a leg slit, thigh-high boots and a scoop neck.

And Bebe Rexha tapped into two trends via a sparkly gown and poker straight, super Christmassy bright red hair.

The golds…

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox went full glam for the AMAs, wearing a custom outfit by Michael Costello featuring a black bodysuit and Grecian style gold draping.

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne loves a perfectly tailored suit – remember the bold three-piece she wore to Princess Eugenie’s wedding in 2018? For the AMAs, she opted for a glittering silvery gold number by Dolce & Gabbana.

The greens…

Megan Thee Stallion had a big night, performing her new song Body and winning favourite rap/hip-hop song for her collaboration with Cardi B, WAP. For the event, she wore a striking lime green mini dress by Area with a bedazzled neckline and chunky jewellery.

Megan Fox took to the red carpet with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, wearing – you guessed it – Balmain. The emerald green colour might seem subdued, but the geometric cut and added ruffles are anything but ordinary.