Denise Van Outen: My 5 beauty must-haves

Up until lockdown, Denise Van Outen had been singing and dancing up a storm on stage, as part of her Cabaret All Stars show in the West End.

The show has now gone on hiatus but the 46-year-old isn’t sitting around twiddling her thumbs, she’s busy training for Dancing On Ice, one of 12 celebrities taking part in next year’s competition.

Having been a regular on our TV screens since the Nineties, when she presented The Big Breakfast, you can be sure Van Outen knows her stuff when it comes to getting glammed up and keeping her skin in tip-top condition.

Here, the multi-talented celeb shares the skincare and make-up products she can’t live without…

Byonik Concur Anti Pollution Cream Rich

1. Byonik Concur Anti Pollution Cream Rich, £85, Harley Street Emporium

“Number one, I’ve literally completely transformed my skin since I started having Byonik facials, which are brilliant. They do a moisturising cream called Concur that comes in a silver pot and it’s fabulous.”

Dr PawPaw Tinted Peach Pink Balm

2. Dr PawPaw Tinted Peach Pink Balm, £6.95

“I’m a big fan of the Dr Pawpaw products – I’ve been using them for a long time.

“It’s all vegan and full of goodness, and it hasn’t got any rubbish in it, so you can use it on your kids as well.”

MAC Retro Matte Lipstick Ruby Woo

3. MAC Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo, £14 (was £17.50)

“I’ve got to go with the classic MAC Ruby Woo lipstick, because I’ve worn it ever since I did Chicago [the musical]. It’s the perfect red.”

Lord & Berry Gran Finale Setting Loose Powder Translucent

4. Lord & Berry Gran Finale Setting Loose Powder in Translucent, £21, FragranceDirect

“Lord & Berry do a really fine loose powder, I always use it to set my make-up for my cabaret show in London.

“It literally does make your skin and make-up look flawless – because a lot of compact powders can look quite cakey.”

MAC Fix+ Original

5. MAC Fix+ in Original, £17.60 (was £22)

“The MAC Fix spray is fantastic. It was only recently introduced to me – works an absolute treat.”