Creature comforts: 5 adorable animal-themed hats for kids

Frugi Rainbow Whales Explorer Hat; Rainbow Whales Explorer Gilet
Frugi Rainbow Whales Explorer Hat; Rainbow Whales Explorer Gilet
By NewsChain Lifestyle
8:30am, Tue 22 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A cosy hat is essential for grown ups and little ones alike in winter.

Encourage your kiddies to keep warm when temperatures drop with these cute animal-themed accessories…

Fatface Flossy Flamingo Beanie

1. Fatface Flossy Flamingo Beanie, £12.50Rosy-cheeked Flossy the flamingo is the star of this pretty pink woven beanie. You can also get a matching Flossy scarf.

George at Asda Cream Superhero Masked Bear Beanie Hat

2. George at Asda Cream Superhero Masked Bear Beanie Hat, £5A super cute choice for toddlers or kids, this superhero bear beanie comes in sizes 1-3 years or 4-6 years.

Frugi Rainbow Whales Explorer Hat

3. Frugi Rainbow Whales Explorer Hat, from £16;Patterned with whales and rainbows, this fleece-lined hat is extra warm and is made with recycled polyester. A matching Rainbow Whales Explorer Gilet is available from £35.

Marks and Spencer Dino Winter Hat

4. Marks and Spencer Dino Winter Hat, £9Decorated with a cute little dinosaur and topped with a green and blue bobble, this cosy beanie is available in three sizes, for children aged 1 to 6 years.

Mountain Warehouse Christmas Knitted Kids Beanie

5. Mountain Warehouse Christmas Knitted Kids Beanie, £5.99 (was £14.99)

A fun and festive choice, this penguin bobble hat is lined with fleece for extra insulation.

Sign up to our newsletter

Topical

PA