Creature comforts: 5 adorable animal-themed hats for kids
A cosy hat is essential for grown ups and little ones alike in winter.
Encourage your kiddies to keep warm when temperatures drop with these cute animal-themed accessories…
1. Fatface Flossy Flamingo Beanie, £12.50Rosy-cheeked Flossy the flamingo is the star of this pretty pink woven beanie. You can also get a matching Flossy scarf.
2. George at Asda Cream Superhero Masked Bear Beanie Hat, £5A super cute choice for toddlers or kids, this superhero bear beanie comes in sizes 1-3 years or 4-6 years.
3. Frugi Rainbow Whales Explorer Hat, from £16;Patterned with whales and rainbows, this fleece-lined hat is extra warm and is made with recycled polyester. A matching Rainbow Whales Explorer Gilet is available from £35.
4. Marks and Spencer Dino Winter Hat, £9Decorated with a cute little dinosaur and topped with a green and blue bobble, this cosy beanie is available in three sizes, for children aged 1 to 6 years.
5. Mountain Warehouse Christmas Knitted Kids Beanie, £5.99 (was £14.99)
A fun and festive choice, this penguin bobble hat is lined with fleece for extra insulation.