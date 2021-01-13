Chrissy Teigen and 12 other celebrities with delicate tattoos

Chrissy Teigen has revealed a new tattoo placed along her spine.

The 35-year-old has the words ‘Ooh Laa’ traced down her back, a reference to a song by her husband John Legend.

Legend tweeted a video of Teigen getting inked, writing: “Chrissy inspired this song. This song inspired Chrissy’s new tattoo.”

This isn’t Teigen’s first tattoo – last year she and Legend got matching inks to honour the baby son they lost pre-term, with the word ‘Jack’ on their arms.

Thin, delicate tattoos are all the rage at the moment – and Teigen isn’t the only celebrity opting for dainty designs…

1. Solange

In 2017, Solange debuted a elegant new tattoo: the outline of a constellation on her bicep.

2. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus’ has lots of tattoos, many of which are small and intricate. She has the word ‘freedom’ on the top of her hand – by the same artist responsible for Teigen’s tattoo.

3. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner has particularly mischievous ink on the inside of her bottom lip: the word ‘Meow’. She confessed on the Ellen Show that she was drunk when getting the tattoo – something which definitely isn’t advisable – saying: “It was literally the first thing that came to my mind.”

4. Zoe Kravitz

Celebrities like Zoe Kravitz and Hailey Bieber champion the trend for multiple tiny tattoos dotted along your fingers. Kravitz has ‘Lolawolf’ – a nod to the band she performs in – along with outlines of the moon.

5. Kaia Gerber

Supermodel Kaia Gerber has some tiny tatts scattered over her body (there were 10 at the last count) – and one of our favourite designs has to be the Picasso-inspired shape of a woman’s face on her arm.

6. Kylie Jenner

Blink and you’ll miss Kylie Jenner’s arm tattoo – it’s a small heart in red ink.

7. Hailey Bieber

Many of Hailey Bieber’s tattoos reference her faith – like the word ‘Pray’ spread over her two index fingers.

8. Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid’s most recent tattoos are unusually placed on the outside of her shoulders. The Arabic script reads ‘I love you’ on one side and ‘My love’ on the other.

9. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has the outline of the moon tattooed behind her ear. She obviously has an affinity to the night sky, as she also has images of crescent moons on her foot and hand.

10. Hilary Duff

Showing you can have a bit of fun with body art, Hilary Duff has a tattoo of a ghost with the words ‘Ride or die’ underneath.

11. Selena Gomez

In honour of her third album and the name of her beauty line, Selena Gomez has the word ‘Rare’ inked under her ear.

12. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba paid tribute to her children Honor, Haven and Hayes by tattooing each of the constellations of their star signs on her arm.