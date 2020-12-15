Is this chequerboard jacket the must-have coat of the season?

Shorter days, darker nights and icy cold temperatures can only mean one thing: coat season.

And while last year we were clamouring to get our hands on a high-street dupe of Acne’s sell-out Velocite aviator jacket, this year, there’s a new jacket influencers are going wild for.

STAND STUDIO‘s Nino chequerboard coat has become an unlikely winter staple for some of the internet’s coolest fashion bloggers – see Lucy Williams, Rachel Everitt and Marianne Theordorsen.

The gloriously head-turning coat (£500 – currently sold out), is made from soft, long-haired faux fur and has concealed clasps at the front so you can fasten it up on super chilly days.

The real success of the coat is explained by it’s oversized fit though, which makes it look super cool and cosy for those days when you just want to throw on something that feels like wearing a duvet.

It’s basically the most exciting coat on the internet right now.

Granted, a chequerboard fur coat might not seem like the most wearable style, but influencers have been rocking it in all kinds of ways.

Some have been dressing it up with chunky boots and maxi dresses, while others have thrown it over sneakers and sweatpants for an effortless Sunday brunch style. Whichever way you wear it, there’s something about this piece of outerwear that gives off a Scandinavian cool-girl style.

Sweden-based STAND STUDIO have become something of a cult name on the fashion circuit in recent seasons. Founded by Nellie Kamras in 2014, they’re the go-to brand to snap up playful faux fur coats and leather pieces to slot seamlessly into any capsule wardrobe.

One thing’s for sure, we’re certain your Instagram will continue to be inundated by STAND STUDIO over the next few seasons as their cult coats continue to spread across our feeds like wildfire. Here’s hoping the high street catches on and gives us a more affordable chequered version soon…