The beauty benefits of frankincense
As one of the three gifts presented to baby Jesus by the Wise Men, frankincense is often associated with Christmas, but did you know this ancient oil has a host of health and beauty benefits too?
Derived from the resin of the Boswellia Carterii tree, the aromatic liquid is also known as the ‘king of essential oils’ and is said to have a calming effect when its warm, woody scent is inhaled.
Pure essential oils should always be diluted with a carrier oil before being applied to pulse points, of course, or you could sit back in the tub and breathe in the fragrance of a frankincense bath oil.
The golden oil can also have a soothing effect on your skin and is known for its anti-ageing properties, which is why it’s found in night creams and serums. Simply smooth a few drops over your face as the last step in your evening routine.
Combining both the skin-boosting and aromatherapy benefits of frankincense, moisturising balms and hand creams can nourish dry patches and bring a waft of the woody fragrance to calm a frazzled mind.
Here’s our pick of the best frankincense-infused products for the festive season and beyond…
