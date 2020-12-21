Ariana Grande is getting married: 7 of the most unusual celebrity engagement rings

Whenever a celebrity gets engaged, one of the first things we want to know is: what’s the ring like?

While plenty of famous fiancées go down the classic route with square cut diamonds and simple gold bands, others opt for something a bit different, the latest example being Ariana Grande’s two-stone sparkler.

Here are seven of the most unusual celebrity engagement rings…

1. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande shared a close-up shot of her ring while announcing the news of her engagement to boyfriend Dalton Gomez on Instagram.

The dual stone gold band features an oval cut diamond alongside an ivory pearl. Fans suspect the pearl is a family heirloom passed down by the singer’s grandmother, as referenced in a 2014 tweet, giving the unique ring even more sentimental value.

2. Lily Collins

Star of Netflix series Emily In Paris and daughter of musician Phil Collins, Lily Collins announced her engagement in September, later describing her ring as “my new favourite accessory”.

Designed by the actor’s fiance, writer and director Charlie McDowell, with jeweller Irene Neuwirth, the pink diamond ring is unusual because it features a bezel setting, meaning the stone is full encased, rather than a prong diamond that shows off the sides of the stone.

3. Katy Perry

Known for her eye-popping style, it’s no surprise Katy Perry’s engagement ring is a bold and bright affair.

Featuring eight white diamond ‘petals’ around an oval centre stone, the flower-shaped ring apparently references the surname of Perry’s fiance Orlando Bloom, with whom the singer now has a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

4. Emily Ratajkowski

Not only did Emily Ratajkowski forgo the usual bridal gown in favour of a mustard coloured Zara suit when she married producer/director Sebastian Bear-McClard after just a few weeks of dating, the model’s engagement ring is out of the ordinary too.

Not dissimilar to Grande’s, the dazzling dual stone ring features two chunky square and pear shaped diamonds, and is a real contrast to the model’s thick gold wedding band.

5. Emma Stone

Actor Emma Stone announced her engagement to comedian Dave McCary last December, giving fans a blurry glimpse of the sparkling ring on Instagram.

Created by Japanese jeweller Kataoka, instead of the usual diamond, Stone’s ring has a large pearl at the centre, surrounded by a ring of diamonds, giving it a cool vintage feel.

6. Cardi B

Cardi B’s engagement ring stands out because of the sheer size of it. Weighing in at an estimated eight carats, the humongous pear-shaped diamond is surrounded by two rows of smaller white and pink diamonds on a white gold band.

The rapper got engaged in 2007, later revealing to E! News that the bling-tastic ring cost her husband, fellow rapper Offset, $500k (£380k).

7. Cressida Bonas

Actor (and ex-girlfriend of Prince Harry) Cressida Bonas got engaged to property developer Harry Wentworth-Stanley last year, the pair tying the knot in July 2020.

Her engagement ring is an Art Deco inspired style known as a ‘target ring’ because of its circular shaped, with a round diamond surrounded by rows of what appear to be rubies and smaller diamonds.