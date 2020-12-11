9 gorgeous grooming gifts for men

With Christmas just around the corner, it’s time to stock up on presents for loved ones and show them how much we care.

This year, beauty departments are bursting with fab gift ideas for guys, from skincare selections and hair kits, to seductive scents and eco-friendly picks.

Here are some of the best grooming gifts for the men in your life…

Marks and Spencer Harvard Vetiver Travel Kit

1. Marks & Spencer Harvard Vetiver Travel Kit, £9.50

Holidays abroad may have been off the cards for many of us this year, but hope is on the horizon. This four-piece set of vetiver-scented body wash, post-shave balm, aftershave and comb, is ideal for the guy who has big travel plans.

Natura Siberica Taiga Power Men's Gift Set

2. Natura Siberica Taiga Power Men’s Gift Set, £14.99, Amazon

Infused with organic natural extracts, this animal-inspired (but vegan friendly) duo brings together Fury of the Tiger shampoo and Wolf Code moisturiser, promising to protect and strengthen hair and skin.

Lush Outback Mate Soap and Dish Set

3. Lush Outback Mate Soap and Dish Set, £22

Sales of soap and shampoo bars have soared recently as eco-conscious consumers seek to reduce the amount of plastic they use. This is a great starter kit, featuring a refreshing mint and eucalyptus soap and a dish made in the UK with 80% recycled clay.

Typology Cèdre Vétiver Natural Eau de Parfum

4. Typology Cèdre Vétiver Natural Eau de Parfum, £32.80Combining the warmth of cedarwood with the freshness of vetiver, this deceptively simple composition from cult French brand Typology can be worn alone or layered with other scents.

Heath London The Original Kit

5. Heath London The Original Kit, £35

Skincare enthusiasts – or those who want to know more about how to look after their complexion – will love this selection from men’s skin specialists Heath. In a chic vegan leather wash bag you get an exfoliating face wash, hyaluronic acid moisturiser and hand salve; a trio worth £50.

Acqua di Parma Colonia Travel Must-Haves Gift Set

6. Acqua di Parma Colonia Travel Must-Haves Gift Set, £45 (from £74), Escentual

With five grooming essentials (shower gel, deodorant, shaving cream, aftershave emulsion and cologne) all infused with Acqua di Parma’s classic Colonia scent, plus a matching wash bag, this travel-friendly set is excellent value for money.

Daimon Barber Texture Bundle

7. Daimon Barber Texture Bundle, £45 (from £59.85)

For the man whose hair is his pride and joy, this tress-taming set is just the ticket, with strengthening Texture Tonic, matte finish Texture Play and a burgundy comb, all housed in an elegant black gift box.

Boy Smells Holiday Rituals Scented Candle Gift Set

8. Boy Smells Holiday Rituals Scented Candle Gift Set, £67, Osmology

Gone are the days when scented candles were solely aimed at women. This stylish set features three festive-themed votives with spicy, smoky and woody notes.

Space NK The Essential Gift for Men

9. Space NK The Essential Gift for Men, £85

Though it may seem on the pricey side, the products in this luxury skincare selection are worth a whopping £195 combined. The curated kit features four cult brands from the Space NK stable, including Malin+Goetz, Kiehl’s and Ren.