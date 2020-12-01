6 sexy lingerie sets to gift a special someone or treat yourself to this Christmas
Whether you’re gifting your other half or treating yourself, now’s the perfect time to indulge in some lacy lingerie.
The Christmas collections are full of beautiful bras and briefs, with styles to suit every budget and body type.
Here are six of the best lingerie sets for the festive season…
1. Pour Moi Decadence Lightly Padded Bra Red/Black, £19.20 (was £24); Decadence High Waist Briefs Red/Black, £11.21 (was £14)
Featuring a pretty red and black floral motif, this underwired bra with double straps provides great support and goes up to G cup size. Team with high-waisted briefs for a sexy pin-up vibe.
2. Dora Larsen Meghan Padded Triangle Bra, £52; Meghan High Waist Knickers, £38
Lightly padded with no underwiring, this triangle bra and matching knickers are as comfortable as they are stylish. Eyelash lace and contrast detailing give the set a trendy twist.
3. Boux Avenue Laurelle Balconette Bra Black, £44; Laurelle Briefs Black, £22
Black lingerie never goes out of style and this is a truly seductive set, the balconette bra embellished with vintage-style floral lace and the mesh-back briefs adding a tantalising touch.
4. Janet Reger Red Bra, £38; Briefs, £15, Next[available on Dec 1]
In racy lipstick red with cut-out lace detailing at the back, this bra is fabulously festive, while the high-cut briefs are super-flattering for your pins.
5. Figleaves Mila Lurex Underwired Balcony Bra, £30; Mila Lurex High Waist Briefs, £20
With a hint of shimmer thanks to the black and copper floral lace, this non-padded longline bra is available up to size 38GG with matching knickers in thong or high-waisted styles.
6. Marks and Spencer Boutique Floral Tattoo Embroidered Push Up Bra, £22.50; Floral Tattoo Embroidered Thong, £8
Give the girls a little added oomph with this powder pink push-up bra, which ranges from cup sizes A to DD. Matching knickers are sold in thong, Brazilian and high leg brief styles.