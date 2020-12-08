6 bold scarves to brighten up dull days
As the days continue to get shorter and the mercury starts to really drop, we’ve reached the time of the year when you can’t just throw on any old thing when heading outside.
Nope, now you’ve got to really wrap up with an extra warm coat, hat, gloves and scarf to stave off the chill.
You still want to look stylish, however, which is where a cool and colourful neck-warmer comes in.
The finishing touch for your winter wardrobe, a colourful scarf will elevate any outfit and bring some much-needed brightness on dreary days, whether it’s teamed with a classic camel coat or a jazzy faux fur jacket.
From check prints to rainbow stripes, here’s our pick of best bold and brightening scarves for winter…
1. River Island Pink Check Print Blanket Scarf, £22
2. Oliver Bonas Tonal Stripe Brown Faux Fur Scarf, £39
3. National Trust Shop Woven Check Scarf in Yellow/Brown, £25
4. M&Co Faux Fur Scarf, £18.99
5. Marks and Spencer Collection Spliced Colour Block Tassel Scarf, £19.50
6. Accessorize Rainbow Chevron Blanket, £20, Very