6 bold scarves to brighten up dull days

Accessorize Rainbow Chevron Blanket; Oliver Bonas Tonal Stripe Brown Faux Fur Scarf; National Trust Shop Woven Check Scarf Yellow/Brown
Accessorize Rainbow Chevron Blanket; Oliver Bonas Tonal Stripe Brown Faux Fur Scarf; National Trust Shop Woven Check Scarf Yellow/Brown
By NewsChain Lifestyle
8:15am, Tue 08 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

As the days continue to get shorter and the mercury starts to really drop, we’ve reached the time of the year when you can’t just throw on any old thing when heading outside.

Nope, now you’ve got to really wrap up with an extra warm coat, hat, gloves and scarf to stave off the chill.

You still want to look stylish, however, which is where a cool and colourful neck-warmer comes in.

The finishing touch for your winter wardrobe, a colourful scarf will elevate any outfit and bring some much-needed brightness on dreary days, whether it’s teamed with a classic camel coat or a jazzy faux fur jacket.

Oliver Bonas Tonal Stripe Brown Faux Fur Scarf

From check prints to rainbow stripes, here’s our pick of best bold and brightening scarves for winter…

River Island Pink Check Print Blanket Scarf

1. River Island Pink Check Print Blanket Scarf, £22

Oliver Bonas Tonal Stripe Brown Faux Fur Scarf

2. Oliver Bonas Tonal Stripe Brown Faux Fur Scarf, £39

National Trust Shop Woven Check Scarf Yellow/Brown

3. National Trust Shop Woven Check Scarf in Yellow/Brown, £25

M&Co Faux Fur Scarf

4. M&Co Faux Fur Scarf, £18.99

Marks and Spencer Collection Spliced Colour Block Tassel Scarf

5. Marks and Spencer Collection Spliced Colour Block Tassel Scarf, £19.50

Accessorize Rainbow Chevron Blanket

6. Accessorize Rainbow Chevron Blanket, £20, Very

Sign up to our newsletter

Topical

PA