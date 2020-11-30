6 of the best beauty baubles

By NewsChain Lifestyle
8:00am, Mon 30 Nov 2020
Why settle for regular old Christmas tree decoration when you can adorn your Norwegian spruce with beauty baubles?

Filled with mini make-up, skincare and bath-time treats, these swinging sensations will delight your guests on Christmas Day – if you can bear to part with them.

Here are six of the most desirable beauty baubles…

Marks and Spencer Apothecary Calm Bauble Hanging Gift Set

1. Marks and Spencer Apothecary Calm Bauble Hanging Gift Set, £6Inside the minimalist metal baubles you’ll find a travel-sized body wash and hand cream from Apothecary’s Calm range, scented with lavender, orange, sage and cedarwood.

Burt's Bees A Bit of Burt's Bees 2 Piece Moisturising Gift Set

2. Burt’s Bees A Bit of Burt’s Bees 2 Piece Moisturising Gift Set, £6.99, Amazon

Who doesn’t love a Burt’s Bees lip balm? In this festive red bauble there’s a pomegranate scented balm and a little pot of lemon cuticle cream, ideal for keeping lips and hands hydrated in winter.

The White Company Seychelles Shower Gel Bauble

3. The White Company Seychelles Shower Gel Bauble, £10Twist open the top of this silver-capped bauble to release the delightful aroma of a tropical holiday. The Seychelles shower gel is scented with bergamot, jasmine, coconut and vanilla.

L'Occitane Verbena My Fresh Essentials Star Gift Set

4. L’Occitane Verbena My Fresh Essentials Star Gift Set, £10.80, Escentual

Housed in a sweet star-shaped tin are a trio of soap, hand cream and body lotion, all fragranced with L’Occitane’s zesty verbena scent.

Tan-Luxe The Glow Bauble

5. Tan-Luxe The Glow Bauble, £15, Space NK

One for the tan-aholics, this pretty pink bauble contains a mini version of Tan-Luxe’s Super Glow serum, which moisturises while delivering a subtle hint of bronze.

Hora Skincare Beauty Bauble Gift Set

6. Hora Skincare Beauty Bauble Gift Set, £32.50, The ChilleryFrom cult CBD brand Hora, this luxury bundle brings together the skin-boosting Overnight Exfoliating Mask and soothing CBD Super Serum.

