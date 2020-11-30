6 of the best beauty baubles
Why settle for regular old Christmas tree decoration when you can adorn your Norwegian spruce with beauty baubles?
Filled with mini make-up, skincare and bath-time treats, these swinging sensations will delight your guests on Christmas Day – if you can bear to part with them.
Here are six of the most desirable beauty baubles…
1. Marks and Spencer Apothecary Calm Bauble Hanging Gift Set, £6Inside the minimalist metal baubles you’ll find a travel-sized body wash and hand cream from Apothecary’s Calm range, scented with lavender, orange, sage and cedarwood.
2. Burt’s Bees A Bit of Burt’s Bees 2 Piece Moisturising Gift Set, £6.99, Amazon
Who doesn’t love a Burt’s Bees lip balm? In this festive red bauble there’s a pomegranate scented balm and a little pot of lemon cuticle cream, ideal for keeping lips and hands hydrated in winter.
3. The White Company Seychelles Shower Gel Bauble, £10Twist open the top of this silver-capped bauble to release the delightful aroma of a tropical holiday. The Seychelles shower gel is scented with bergamot, jasmine, coconut and vanilla.
4. L’Occitane Verbena My Fresh Essentials Star Gift Set, £10.80, Escentual
Housed in a sweet star-shaped tin are a trio of soap, hand cream and body lotion, all fragranced with L’Occitane’s zesty verbena scent.
5. Tan-Luxe The Glow Bauble, £15, Space NK
One for the tan-aholics, this pretty pink bauble contains a mini version of Tan-Luxe’s Super Glow serum, which moisturises while delivering a subtle hint of bronze.
6. Hora Skincare Beauty Bauble Gift Set, £32.50, The ChilleryFrom cult CBD brand Hora, this luxury bundle brings together the skin-boosting Overnight Exfoliating Mask and soothing CBD Super Serum.