5 reasons why Anya Taylor-Joy is helping The Queen’s Gambit break streaming records

Netflix has revealed The Queen’s Gambit, the seven-part series starring Anya Taylor-Joy as chess prodigy Beth Harmon, has become its most-watched scripted limited series ever.

According to the streaming service, 62 million accounts viewed the show in the first 28 days since it launched.

TODO: define component type factbox

Set in the Sixties in the US, the acclaimed series has introduced many of us to the talented Taylor-Joy, who looks fabulous in the chic shift dresses and pastel-toned coats of the era.

It’s not just on screen that the American-born Argentine-British actor shines – Taylor-Joy has become known for her impeccable red carpet fashion choices too, and at the age of 24, it seems she’s only just getting started.

Here are five reasons Taylor-Joy is already a style star…

1. The showstopping gowns

BAFTA Film Awards 2017 – Arrivals – London (PA Archive)

Taylor-Joy certainly knows how to make an entrance on the red carpet, favouring showstopping gowns that are glamorous but edgy too, like the cornflower blue tiered tulle Gucci number she donned for the 2017 Baftas.

Anya Taylor-Joy pictured in the press room at the Film Festival Awards, part of the BFI London Film Festival (PA Archive)

Ever since her breakout role in horror movie The Witch in 2015, the actor has often chosen Dolce & Gabbana for high profile events, choosing glitzy column dresses that need little accessorising.

2. The princess dresses

Anya Taylor Joy attending the Nespresso British Academy Film Awards Nominees Party (PA Archive)

As well as edgy, fashion-forward pieces, Taylor-Joy isn’t afraid to embrace her girly side in pretty pink and white concoctions, like this ballet-inspired corset dress, another Dolce & Gabbana design.

Anya Taylor-Joy arriving for Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Preview Party (PA Archive)

Championing an up and coming designer, for the Royal Academy of Arts summer party in 2018 she chose a stunning gold dress with floral and feather detailing by Chinese-born Huishan Zhang.

3. The minidresses

Anya Taylor-Joy attending the Serpentine Summer Party (PA Archive)

No wonder she looked so good in The Queen’s Gambit – Taylor-Joy has long had a penchant for Sixties style minidresses, describing this Chanel look on Instagram as “60s Alice [in Wonderland]”.

Glass European Premiere – London (PA Archive)

At last year’s Glass premiere in London, she sported a look straight off the Saint Laurent catwalk, a bib-front LBD and headband from the SS19 collection.

4. The gothic vibes

Anya Taylor-Joy in the press room at the EE British Academy Film Awards (PA Archive)

Naturally blonde, Taylor-Joy looks amazing with dark locks, too, often embracing the gothic vibes with lacy black dresses such as this floral mesh gown by, you guessed it, Dolce & Gabbana.

Anya Taylor-Joy attending the IWC gala in honour of the British Film Institute (PA Archive)

Going goth with her make-up, when brunette she often teams a dark dress with a berry-toned lip.

5. The glamorous headgear

The MET Gala 2018 – New York (PA Archive)

You may have noticed a recurring fashion theme in that Taylor-Joy often accessorises her red carpet outfits with a glitzy headband or ribbon, making her stand out from the crowd.

Taking the ‘crowning glory’ theme one step further, at last year’s Critics Circle Film Awards the actor’s hair was adorned with gold leaf flecks, the beautifully shimmering look complemented with metallic eye make-up and a dark pink lip.

The London Critics’ Circle Film Awards 2019 (PA Archive)