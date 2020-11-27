5 easy ways to glam up your beauty look for the festive season

Usually around this time of year, we’re looking forward to party season, planning what to wear for the many celebrations we’ll be sharing with friends, family and colleagues, then spending hours getting dolled up on the night.

Sadly, due to coronavirus restrictions, the festive season won’t be going off with quite such a bang this year, but while gatherings may be smaller, there’s no reason not to get glammed up for the holidays.

Here, inspired by the autumn/winter catwalks, we’ve got five gorgeous ideas for enhancing your usual make-up look…

1. Ravishing red lips

model backstage at Alice Temperley AW20

Like the juicy hue of a holly berry, at the Alice Temperley show, models’ lips were painted bright red with a smooth satin finish.

If you want to make your party pout even more opulent, try adding a swipe of clear gloss on top, or opt for a glittery red lipstick.

Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick Love Bite

Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Love Bite, £25

Christian Louboutin Beauty Loubirouge Lip Colour

Christian Louboutin Beauty Loubirouge Lip Colour, £73, Cult Beauty

2. Feline flick

Model backstage at Marc Jacobs AW20

Ideal for elongating eyes, winged liner puts the focus on your peepers, as seen at the Marc Jacobs AW20 show, where make-up legend Pat McGrath combined jet black pencil and liquid formulas for a very sultry effect.

To recreate the look, start by using a kohl pencil to trace a rough outline close to the upper lashes (it doesn’t have to be super neat) and across the lower waterline – if you have smaller eyes you may want to skip the waterline, or use a pale liner to create a more eye-opening effect.

Then, take a liquid or gel liner and neaten the upper lash line, extending outwards into a sharp flick. Finish with several coats of mascara

Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeline

Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner, £21, Harvey Nichols

Marc Jacobs Beauty Magic Marc'er Precision Pen Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

Marc Jacobs Beauty Magic Marc’er Precision Pen Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, £23, Harvey Nichols

3. Pink pout

Model backstage at Olivia Rubin AW20

Stunning orchid-esque shades of purpley-pink lips were seen on the Roksanda and Olivia Rubin catwalks, making a refreshing change from the usual classic red.

With a shade so bold, it’s best to keep the rest of your make-up simple, but a hint of pinkish blush on the apples of your cheeks creates a beautiful tonal feel.

Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick Velvet Underground

Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Velvet Underground, £25

4. Glitter eyes

Model backstage at Gabriela Hearst AW20

Metallics were a big story on the autumn catwalks, and while we’re not sure the thick silver leaf eye adornments models were given at Erdem are the easiest look to pull off in the real world, we can totally get on board with the golden shimmer shadow seen at Gabriela Hearst – a slightly toned-down version, that is.

For a subtle nod to the trend, take a warm gold cream or liquid shadow and use your fingertip to sweep it across the eyelid and into the crease, blending upwards, then use your little finger to add a dab at the eye corner and under the lower lashes. Finish with your favourite black mascara.

E.l.f Cosmetics Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow

E.l.f Cosmetics Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow, £5

5. Goth glam

Model backstage at Rodarte AW20

Not feeling particularly festive this year? Well you’ve got the perfect excuse to eschew glitter and bright hues, because gothic glamour was the name of the game at Rodarte and Anna Sui.

A deep berry-toned lipstick is the key product for nailing the mournful make-up look, and it’s got to be matte. Outline your lips precisely with a well-sharpened pencil liner, then fill in with matte liquid lip colour. Allow to dry then add another coat for extra staying power.

Nars Precision Lip Liner Star Rockin

Nars Precision Lip Liner Star Rockin, £19

3ina The Longwear Lipstick 281

3ina The Longwear Lipstick 281, £14.95