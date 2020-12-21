5 classic women’s scents that never go out of style

Fragrance is a highly subjective thing. While one person may love a floral eau de toilette, another might find it cloying. A gourmand parfum may be heavenly to you and headache-inducing to me.

Yet there are some perfumes that are universally adored, that have stood the test of time and achieved iconic status in the beauty industry – some decades old, others relative newcomers.

Whether you’re looking for a new signature scent for yourself or a gift for a loved one, here are five perfumes that have become timeless classics for a reason…

Chanel No°5 Eau de Parfum

1. Chanel No 5 Eau de Parfum, £79 for 50ml, The Perfume Shop

The ultimate perfumery icon, Chanel No 5 has reached mythic status thanks to Marilyn Monroe, who said she wore the famous fragrance to bed – and nothing else.

Originally launched in 1921, the latest No 5 Eau de Parfum was introduced in 1986 and features a heady bouquet of of ylang-ylang, iris, jasmine and lily of the valley resting on a bed of sandalwood and patchouli.

YSL Black Opium Eau de Parfum

2. YSL Black Opium Eau de Parfum, £78 for 50ml, Boots

Created by a quartet of famed ‘noses’ in 2014 as a reinterpretation of 1970’s stalwart Opium, this deeply seductive scent combines classic floral notes like orange blossom, pear and jasmine with more unexpected elements like coffee and liquorice.

Potent and long-lasting, it’s the ideal fragrance for the woman who likes to make an entrance.

Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum

3. Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum, £130 for 50ml, Selfridges

The stuff of fragrance legend, Santal 33 started life as a candle, then a room spray, before Le Labo responded to consumer demand and created the sandalwood-infused smash hit eau de parfum.

Early adopters of the perfume reported that people would stop them in the street, dying to know what that distinctive scent was. With notes of leather, amber and violet, once you’ve smelled the warm, woody blend you’ll never forget it.

Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Cologne

4. Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Cologne, £100 for 100mlOne of the undisputed jewels in the Jo Malone crown, Pom Noir (as it’s known to devotees) is a juicy, joyful blend that’s particularly well suited to the winter months.

Bringing together the sweetness of red fruit flesh with rich floral notes and a healthy dash of spices, it lingers on the skin and in your memory.

Mugler Angel Eau de Parfum

5. Mugler Angel Eau de Parfum, £78 for 50ml, The Perfume Shop

One of the few gourmand fragrances (that’s a perfume consisting primarily of ‘edible’ notes) to have reached classic status, Angel is unapologetically sweet, borrowing many of its key notes from the kitchen, including cotton candy, honey, caramel, blackberry, peach and vanilla.

Tempered with nutmeg, amber and sandalwood, the warm and soothing scent will appeal to anyone with a weakness for candy and puddings.