5 of the best men’s puffer jackets
A sturdy coat that will keep out the cold is an essential in every man’s wardrobe, especially this year, when pandemic restrictions mean that many of us are spending more time outdoors.
Whether you’re walking the dog, stretching your legs at lunchtime or embarking on a bracing hike, a puffer jacket is the ideal outerwear, offering maximum warmth without the weight.
Choose wisely – eschewing trendy prints and oversized silhouettes in favour of muted colours and classic shapes – and your padded pal will serve you well for years to come. Here are five of the best puffer jackets for men…
1. M&Co Padded Jacket, £44.99; Check Shirt, £24.99; Long Sleeved Jersey Top, £16.99; Straight Leg Jeans, £29
An affordable option for urbanites, this funnel neck jacket comes with three zipped pockets and doesn’t have a hood, so it’s ideal if you prefer to pop on a beanie hat.
2. Burton Dark Green Puffer Jacket With Recycled Polyester, £65
Thickly padded with cuffed sleeves for extra warmth, this puffer jacket is made with 45% recycled polyester and is available in six colours, from light grey to orange.
3. Fatface Rigden Puffer Jacket, £89
In dark navy with large patch pockets and hardware detailing, this hoodless jacket is stylish and durable, and is available up to size XXXL.
4. Mountain Warehouse Henry II Extreme Men’s Down Padded Jacket, £79.99 (was £159.99)
Made from water-resistant fabric and padded with down filling, this all-weather jacket has been tested at temperatures as low at -30 degrees and can be squashed easily into its drawstring stuff bag.
5. Regatta Men’s Volter Loft Insulated Quilted Hooded Heated Walking Jacket in Ash, £79.95 (was £160)
For the ultimate in winter outerwear, this quilted jacket comes with a removable battery operated heated panel in the back, providing more than two hours of warmth when you need it most. The water repellent outer and synthetic filling provide protection against the wind and rain, too.