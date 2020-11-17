5 of the best face oils for keeping skin looking fresh this winter

It might seem counterintuitive to put oil on your face, especially if you suffer from acne, but many face oils have evolved from the gloopy, pore-clogging formulas of the past.

Now a skincare must-have, today’s oils tend to be cleaner, more refined and distilled with super nourishing ingredients, like rosehip and marula. Think of it as a superfood for your skin. Find the right oil and you could potentially balance out skin insecurities and create a healthy-looking glow, even in the depths of winter.

Whether you’re on the quest for firmer skin, a brighter complexion or better hydration, here’s our pick of the best face oils out there…

1. Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil, £34, cultbeauty.co.uk

Cult beauty brand Drunk Elephant’s feather-light marula oil packs a powerful antioxidant punch thanks to its high vitamin E and flavonoid content. The cold-pressed formula sinks into skin beautifully, while Omegas 6 and 9 help moisturise and nourish skin that’s been dried out thanks to hopping between cold weather outdoors, and indoor central heating. We found it was particularly helpful in reducing redness and blotchiness, creating a better all-round complexion.

2. Oio Lab The Future is Bright Oil, £62, myza.co

New on our skincare radar, Oio’s brightening oil is supercharged with 15% vitamin C (derivative), which can stimulate collagen production to help reduce fine lines and boost radiance. It has a dewy, non-sticky formula that’s great for people who hate the feeling of heavy oils sitting on their skin, but want a hint of glow beneath their foundation. It also contains a blend of milk thistle, borage, cranberry and wild rose seed oils that Oio say helps support the skin’s regeneration process.

3. The Ordinary Rosehip Face Oil, £6.93 (from £9), theordinary.deciem.com

Face oils, notoriously, can be some of the priciest products in your skincare stash, but Deciem’s 100% pure Rosehip Seed Oil won’t break the bank. Cold-pressed and organic, its hero ingredient is Rosehip Seed Oil, which happens to be rich in linoleic acid, linolenic acid and pro-vitamin A, which the bods at Deciem say can reduce signs of photo-aging.

4. Votary Super Seed Facial Oil, £70, votary.co.uk

Votary’s hero oil regularly appears at the top of beauty editors’ lists, and for good reason too. If you’re looking for a deeply nourishing skin hydrator, this one is made using 22 different seed oils that help create the most radiant, ‘I woke up like this’ glow. Its gentle, plant-derived goodness is designed to work for skin that’s sensitive, in hormonal flux or unsettled – but of course, always test new products to see how your skin will react, before slathering them on. We also like that it has a very subtle, earthy fragrance that isn’t overpowering.

5. BeautyBio Radiance Facial Oil, £80, harrods.com

If you’re looking to help prevent fine lines, this oil is a no-brainer for your Christmas wishlist. Also containing rosehip seed (yep, it’s having a moment) and vitamin E, the ultra-luxurious formula was a real treat to slather on stressed-out skin first thing in the morning. Aiming to boost radiance, tone and texture, its other secret weapon is ‘brightening omegas’, which can help banish skin woes. It’s on the pricier end, but a few drops onto the palm and smoothed onto the face go a really long way, so a bottle of this will see you well into next year.