5 of the best eco-friendly brands for winter coats

When it comes to buying a winter coat, you want something stylish that offers warmth and substance, fits your lifestyle – be it trend-led or a fashion investment piece – and above all, feels good.

And for a feel-good factor, a coat with sustainability at its core is a smart choice – be it casual, cosy or chic.

Cut from the same cloth, here’s our pick of the best environmentally-friendly brands who produce high-quality collections with a clear conscience…

1. Two Thirds

Inspired by the ocean and committed to ocean-conservation initiatives, this eco-friendly brand uses a variety of recycled fabrics to protect our natural resources and reduce C02 emissions. Their collection spans womenswear, menswear, accessories and homeware, so there’s no reason why you can’t kit your whole world out with Two Thirds; while saving the planet. Their long-hooded coat made with extra thick 100% wool is perfect for outdoor adventures – and walks along the seafront.

2. Finisterre

The team behind Finisterre first developed their sustainable products for British surfers, to keep out the chilly Cornish wind and warm up cold bodies when they stepped out of the sea. Today, they’ve come a long way since their first sustainable, durable fleece made a splash – and their women’s jackets are made from fully waterproof, recycled materials throughout.

3. Save The Duck

When you don’t want to pile on the layers and prefer to slip into something snug and light, a down-filled coat or jacket fits the bill, but what about protecting our feathered friends? Save The Duck’s (as the name suggests) quilted outerwear is made with imitation fluffy down that’s warm and breathable, and 100% animal free.

4. Bite

If you’re shopping for a timeless, tailored trench made out of organic cotton that’s naturally waterproof, this minimalist label comes with excellent eco-credentials – and has graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar. Bite – short for By Independent Thinkers for Environmental Progress – source the finest quality organic fibres and low-impact fabrics for a collection that’s updated seasonally, complete with certifications.

5. Monsoon

Monsoon’s S.E.W. Sustainable fashion range goes from strength to strength and the high street label has pledged to become 90% sustainable by 2023. Their Saffi padded coat (currently on sale, priced at £69.30) with funnel neck, faux faux trim and belted waist is made out of 100% recycled polyester and will keep you toasty and warm without looking like the Michelin Man.

