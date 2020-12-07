5 of the best beauty crackers
Why settle for flimsy paper hats, groan-worthy jokes and ‘gifts’ you’ll never use again when you can have Christmas crackers filled with mini pampering products?
Admittedly, these luxurious little treats will set you back a bit more than a bumper box of supermarket crackers, but they’ll be worth the indulgence when you see what’s inside.
Here are five of the best beauty cracker options for 2020…
1. The Body Shop Squeeze & Share Hand Cream Crackers, £25 for six
These brightly-coloured crackers are great value. Each one contains a travel-sized tube of nourishing hand cream in scents such as strawberry, mango and moringa.
2. Caudalie Vinosource Hydration Minis Cracker, £10 each
This skin-boosting cracker comes with a trio of winter essentials – serum and moisturiser from the Vinosource range, and a grape seed-infused lip balm.
3. Benefit Glam I Am Christmas Cracker, £13.50 each
Get ready to spruce up your festive look with three mini make-up essentials from Benefit – the much-loved Hoola Bronzer, They’re Real mascara and The Porefessional primer.
4. Liberty Hair Cracker, £14 each
One of a range of beauty crackers from the iconic department store, each decorated with a jazzy Liberty print, this star-spangled edition houses a skinny silk scrunchie and a cherry lip tint.
5. Jo Loves A Christmas Cracker in Vetiver, £40 each
The ultimate beauty cracker indulgence, Jo Loves’ chic red-ribboned boxes come with a fragrance body spray inside. Choose from fig, vetiver, grapefruit and tuberose scents.