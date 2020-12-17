3 ways to wear the fringing trend this festive season
It’s always a delight when designers indulge in fringing for autumn/winter, because the flippy fabrics sway seductively when models strut down the catwalk.
We were treated to tons of tassels on the AW20 catwalks, and now the festive fashion collections have followed suit, offering us a glittering array of eveningwear options.
Here are three chic ways to try the trend this season…
1. Dresses
Your shortcut to sensational festive style? All it takes is one dress embellished with flippy fringing and styled with some killer heels
At Burberry, there were long-sleeved silver sequinned midi dresses, while Prada’s black column dresses came with extra long tassels at the hem. Fendi went down the 1920s flapper route, with diaphanous pencil dresses decorated with rows of beaded fringing.
1. Coast Ombre Sequin Embellished Feather Dress, £66 (was £219)
2. Mango Sequins Fringed Dress, £48.99 (was £69.99); Ankle-cuff Sandals, £24.99 (were £35.99)
3. Karen Millen Italian Structured Jersey Fringe Dress, £125.30 (was £179)
2. Tops
The ‘going out top’ trend shows no sign of slowing down, and it’s ideal if you want to look dressed-up without having to make too much effort – or if you’re attending a virtual party and will only be visible from the waist up.
Take your cue from Givenchy, where feathery tops have been seen in both the Couture and ready-to-wear collections teamed with tuxedo trousers. A tasselled top also looks great with mom jeans or – we won’t tell anyone – track pants if you’re staying on the sofa.
4. Sonder Studio Tassel Top, £49 (jeans, stylist’s own)
5. Next Black Sequin Fringe Top, £44
6. Coast Knitted Fringe Detail Top, £24.50 (was £49); Mid Wash Mom Jeans, £29.50 (were £59)
3. Accessories
Tasselled accessories are a great way to tap into the trend, without going all-out in a feathery dress or top.
A fringed bag, particularly in a bright hue, really elevates an LBD, while dangly earrings add a festive touch to any outfit.
7. Claudia Canova Fuchsia Dazzle Tassel Fringed Clutch Bag and Chain, £42
8. Next Fringe Clutch Bag, £9
9. Oliver Bonas Sandrine Green Layered Chain Tassle Drop Earrings, £22