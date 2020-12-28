2020 fashion and beauty trends we can’t wait to see the back of

Even though we didn’t leave the house much this year, new fashion and beauty trends still blossomed.

Some of them have been positive – whether it’s the explosion of loungewear or everyone learning how to give themselves a salon-worthy facial at home.

However, like any other year, 2020 has been responsible for some seriously dodgy clothes, accessories, skincare and make-up fads. As we approach a new year, it’s a good opportunity to wipe the slate clean.

These are the trends we’d like to see the back of…

1. Miniscule handbags

Teeny-tiny handbags aren’t a new trend, but this year the craze for all things impractical reached new heights.

High street and designer brands alike have been shrinking their bags to excessively small proportions, with Chanel’s recent SS21 show featuring tiny bags attached to models’ belts and looped around their necks like jewellery. Next year, we’re hoping the pendulum finally swings back to something more useful – is an on-trend bag big enough to fit your phone, book and snacks in, really too much to ask?

2. Overly lined lips

First, our lip obsession was about the plumpest pout possible – thanks, Kylie Jenner – and now, the trend has evolved into something more extreme. Beauty influencers have started using a different coloured lip liner to their lipstick, resulting in a strange two-tone look we could live without.

3. Velour

One of the best things to come out of the firestorm that was 2020 is fashion’s embrace of comfy clothes. Loungewear has dominated, and we can get on board with anything that involves an elasticated waist and stretchy material.

However, the new obsession with velour – championed by Kim Kardashian West – might be taking loungewear a step too far. We just can’t shake the image of Juicy Couture tracksuits from the early Noughties – hardly the golden era of fashion.

4. Two-toned eyebrows

Plenty of make-up trends have come from TikTok, whether it’s useful tips on how to achieve longer lasting foundation or the cute fad for rainbow eyeshadow. One we could do without? Two-toned eyebrows.

This is when half your brow is shaved off and drawn back on in a bright colour. We shudder at how long it would take to grow them back fully, plus, having to pencil on a brow every time you left the house would get tiresome.

5. Low-rise jeans

This particular trend comes as part of the Noughties Renaissance of 2020. Gen Z trendsetters like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have been braving the retro look of bumsters – often paired with crop tops for maximum ab exposure. Just no.

6. Pink hair

Plenty of us made dodgy decisions when salons were closed this year – maybe you cut yourself a fringe, or ended up with an accidentally uneven bob. One of the biggest hair trends was undoubtedly dying your locks pink, something that can easily be done at home without getting scissors involved. We have no real qualms with pink hair, but we’re not sure everybody needed to go for the shade this year.

7. Super crop tops

Who knew 2020 would see a reinvention of the crop top? This year, musicians including Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion have shrunk it down to tiny proportions.

The tops involve a small piece of material that has to be worn with a bandeau or bodysuit underneath for modesty’s sake. We’re definitely not against showing a bit of skin, but we can’t help but think the crop top was fine as it was.