11 vintage Kate Moss outfits we’d still wear today

Kate Moss has been unveiled as the British Vogue cover star for January 2021, marking the 43rd time the supermodel has appeared on the fashion bible’s front cover – over the course of four decades.

During that time, the London-born clothes horse has become famous as much for her personal style as for her modelling abilities, serving fashion inspiration for generations of women.

And, because the 46-year-old is a trendsetter rather than follower, even her most iconic looks have aged well and remain desirable decades later.

Looking back at Moss’ style from the Nineties and Noughties, here are some exemplary outfits we’d still wear today…

1. Fashion Awards front row

Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell (PA Archive)

In typically understated style, Moss donned a simple white vest, grey skirt and black tights for the 1993 Fashion Awards, boosting her 5ft 6in frame with some very high heels.

2. Rule Britannia look

Fashion – London Fashion Week 1997 (PA Archive)

Who can forget when Moss was the epitome of the Cool Britannia era in 1996 in this Union flag top, denim skirt and Mary Janes?

3. Matthew Williamson slip dress

Kate Moss on the catwalk at the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 1998 collection on show at London’s Fashion Week (PA Archive)

Nineties-style slip dresses have made a massive comeback in recent years. We’d love to get our hands on this block colour Matthew Williamson number from 1998.

4. Feathered dress

Johnny Depp (PA Archive)

Appearing alongside then-boyfriend Johnny Depp, Moss rocked this gorgeous feathered off-the-shoulder LBD at Cannes Film Festival.

5. Buckingham Palace dress

Women Achievers meet the Royal Family (PA Archive)

Moss ended up twinning with the Queen when she attended a reception at Buckingham Palace wearing a royal blue dress, which she teamed with a cream fur jacket.

6. Isle of Wight festival

Kate Moss at Isle Of Wight Festival (PA Archive)

The supermodel’s Noughties festival outfits are the stuff of fashion legend. This metallic and denim look from the Isle of Wight 2005 was widely copied at the time.

7. Glastonbury

Glastonbury Festival 2005 – Worthy Farm (PA Archive)

But Moss’ most famous festival look has got to be this waistcoat, shorts and wellies ensemble, also from 2005.

8. Topshop fashion show

London Fashion Week (PA Archive)

While Moss is known for ushering in the era of skinny jeans, at London Fashion Week in 2006 she proved she looks just as good in wide-leg denim.

9. Green floral dress

Pete Doherty and Kate Moss (PA Archive)

Sometimes it’s Moss’ most casual looks we love the most, like this simple green floral A-line dress from 2006.

10. V&A gala gown

V and A Gala – London (PA Archive)

For a star-studded gala at the V&A Museum in 2007, Moss looked incredibly glamorous in a champagne-hued vintage Dior gown.

11. British Fashion Awards gown

British Fashion Awards – London (PA Archive)

More than a decade after her first appearance at the British Fashion Awards, Moss was back, this time serving gothic glamour on the red carpet in a stunning sheer ruffled gown by her long-time friend and collaborator John Galliano for Dior.