11 fashionable festive gifts for fellas

Stuck for what to buy your dapper dad, style-conscious brother or best mate for Christmas?

From premium picks for treating a special someone to fun stocking-fillers ideal for your work Secret Santa, we’ve sourced a host of fab fashion gift ideas for men, whether they need help in the wardrobe department on not.

Here are 11 of the most stylish presents for guys…

Jolly jumpers

Marks and Spencer Super Soft Striped Crew Neck Jumper; Regular Fit Stretch Chinos

1. Marks and Spencer Super Soft Striped Crew Neck Jumper, £19.50; Regular Fit Stretch Chinos, £19.50

As chic as Christmas jumpers get, there’s just a hint of festive fun with the gold and green stripes in this slim-fit ribbed pullover.

Burton Burgundy Reindeer Crew Jumper; Navy Skinny Fit Chinos With Organic Cotton

2. Burton Burgundy Reindeer Crew Jumper, £22; Navy Skinny Fit Chinos With Organic Cotton, £20

Emblazoned with snow-capped mountains, reindeer and a few rows of Fair Isle pattern for good measure, there’s no denying this is a Christmas jumper, but the subdued burgundy and navy colour palette stop it from veering into novelty territory.

Lush loungewear

George at Asda Adapt Khaki Hoodie

3. George at Asda Adapt Khaki Hoodie, £20

Loungewear has become the biggest fashion trend of 2020 bar none, with sporty separates high in demand for autumn/winter. Part of a sustainable fashion collaboration with rapper Professor Green, this khaki hoodie is made with organic cotton.

River Island Grey Slim Fit Quilted Jogger

4. River Island Grey Slim Fit Quilted Joggers, £35

As cosy and comfy as loungewear gets, these quilted joggers are too cool to keep for slobbing on the sofa. There’s a matching sweatshirt available too.

Tomorrow Anchored Tee

5. Tomorrow Peace Tee, £35Not only is this a trendy graphic tee in a classic cut, it helps support a worthy cause. Featuring a design by artist and asylum seeker Sam, who lives in the UK after fleeing forced marriage and physical violence, 50% of proceeds for each sale will go to Refugee Action.

On-trend accessories

Consigned Morgan Cross Body Bag Khaki

6. Consigned Morgan Cross Body Bag Khaki, £31

The cross-body bag trend is still going strong, as guys eschew hefty holdalls in favour of sporty, hands-free bags. This multi-pocket cross-body comes in a choice of colours and prints, from black to bright orange.

Timex T80 x Pac-Man 34mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch

7. Timex T80 x Pac-Man 34mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch, £69

An Eighties-style watch featuring one of the decade’s most iconic computer games, what’s not to love? This Pac-Man themed timepiece is a throwback delight.

Dune Trail Tan Lace Up Trainers

8. Dune Trail Tan Lace Up Trainers, £72 (were £90)

With their shiny brown leather upper and chunky white sole, these trainers are the perfect balance of smart and casual.

Johnstons of Elgin Campaign for Wool 10th Anniversary Scarf The Derwent

9. Johnstons of Elgin Campaign for Wool 10th Anniversary Scarf – The Derwent, £150

As seen on British Vogue editor in chief Edward Enninful, this very posh scarf celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Campaign for Wool, founded by the Prince of Wales. One of three colourways, 100% of profits from sales of the scarves will be donated to The Prince’s Foundation.

TODO: define component type factbox

Stylish stocking-fillers

FatFace Shelter Sprout Boxers In A Cracker

10. FatFace Shelter Sprout Boxers In A Cracker, £9Printed with hat-wearing sprouts, these hilarious ‘twist + sprout’ boxers are sure to raise a smile. Plus, 10% of the sale will be donated to Shelter.

Topman Camel Chunky Fluffy Docker Hat

11. Topman Camel Chunky Fluffy Docker Hat, £11.99

Every man worth his sartorial salt knows that docker hats have taken over from beanies as the headgear of choice in 2020. This fluffy ribbed style is a real winter warmer.