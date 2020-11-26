11 fabulously festive fashion gifts for women
Not sure what to buy a fickle fashion-lover for Christmas? It can be tricky choosing a gift for a friend or family member with exacting tastes, but help is at hand.
Whether you’re looking for a chic little stocking-filler or something more substantial, we’ve rounded up a selection of stylish presents that are sure to impress.
Here’s 11 of the best festive gifts for fashionistas…
1. Accessorize Collette Crystal Velvet Barrette, £7
Embellished with a sparkling diamante ring, this designer-inspired velvet bow is simply elegant – and it’s a bargain to boot.
2. Studio Chainmail Grab Bag, £10The trendiest bags right now come in unusual shapes. Also available in silver, this dinky purse is the perfect party accessory.
3. Boux Avenue Season To Be Sleepy Pyjama Set, £25Forget novelty pyjamas with snowman or reindeer prints – sassy slogan PJs are what we need in 2020, when lounging around has become a national pastime.
4. George at Asda Shimmer Leopard Print Sequinned Tiered Hem Dress, £26; Black Suede Effect Blade Heel Midi Boots, £26It’s all about comfy luxe this festive season. With a shimmery leopard print and loose fit, this fab metallic dress fits the bill.
5. Marks and Spencer Collection Sequin Crew Neck Short Sleeve Top, £29.50‘Going out tops’ continue to be a huge trend this season – not so much because we’re going out in them, but because they can be worn with sweatpants when the only parties we’re attending are on Zoom.
6. Seol + Gold Rainbow Shell Necklace, £32.95
Available in silver, gold and rose gold, this beautiful shell pendant is adorned with a row of rainbow stones.
7. Laines London Black Fluffy Slippers Beaded Lobster Brooch, £35, The Bias Cut
The ultimate in slipper chic, these super-soft faux fur sliders are topped with a bejewelled pink lobster. Other whimsical embellishments include black panthers and gold starfish.
8. Azurina ‘Lulea’ Lilac Leather Croc Personalised Phone Wallet, £40
For the uber-organised fashionista (or one who aspires to be), this many-pocketed pastel phone case is a dream come true. Made with high-quality faux croc leather, it’s suitable for vegans too.
9. Milk Tooth Dimension Statement Earrings, £59, The Bias CutAnother result of the ‘dressing for Zoom calls’ trend? Bold earrings are back. These bright, planetary-inspired designs are a dangly delight.
10. Kitri Lola Lemon Dip Dye Organic Cotton Hoody, £70Previously only taking up a small section of our wardrobes, loungewear has taken over in 2020 – and with good reason. This ombre yellow number is a cut above your average hoodie.
11. Oliver Bonas Wavy Sequin Stripe Pink Wrap Mini Dress, £115 (shoes, stylist’s own)
Tapping into the disco-tastic Seventies trend, this shimmery minidress radiates Studio 54 glamour, while the wrap style and long sleeves make it flattering for every dancing queen.