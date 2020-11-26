11 fabulously festive fashion gifts for women

Not sure what to buy a fickle fashion-lover for Christmas? It can be tricky choosing a gift for a friend or family member with exacting tastes, but help is at hand.

Whether you’re looking for a chic little stocking-filler or something more substantial, we’ve rounded up a selection of stylish presents that are sure to impress.

Here’s 11 of the best festive gifts for fashionistas…

Accessorize Collette Crystal Velvet Barrette

1. Accessorize Collette Crystal Velvet Barrette, £7

Embellished with a sparkling diamante ring, this designer-inspired velvet bow is simply elegant – and it’s a bargain to boot.

Studio Chainmail Grab Bag

2. Studio Chainmail Grab Bag, £10The trendiest bags right now come in unusual shapes. Also available in silver, this dinky purse is the perfect party accessory.

Boux Avenue Season To Be Sleepy Pyjama Set

3. Boux Avenue Season To Be Sleepy Pyjama Set, £25Forget novelty pyjamas with snowman or reindeer prints – sassy slogan PJs are what we need in 2020, when lounging around has become a national pastime.

George at Asda Shimmer Leopard Print Sequinned Tiered Hem Dress; Black Suede Effect Blade Heel Midi Boots,

4. George at Asda Shimmer Leopard Print Sequinned Tiered Hem Dress, £26; Black Suede Effect Blade Heel Midi Boots, £26It’s all about comfy luxe this festive season. With a shimmery leopard print and loose fit, this fab metallic dress fits the bill.

Marks and Spencer Collection Sequin Crew Neck Short Sleeve Top

5. Marks and Spencer Collection Sequin Crew Neck Short Sleeve Top, £29.50‘Going out tops’ continue to be a huge trend this season – not so much because we’re going out in them, but because they can be worn with sweatpants when the only parties we’re attending are on Zoom.

Seol + Gold Rainbow Shell Necklace

6. Seol + Gold Rainbow Shell Necklace, £32.95

Available in silver, gold and rose gold, this beautiful shell pendant is adorned with a row of rainbow stones.

Laines London Black Fluffy Slippers Beaded Lobster Brooch

7. Laines London Black Fluffy Slippers Beaded Lobster Brooch, £35, The Bias Cut

The ultimate in slipper chic, these super-soft faux fur sliders are topped with a bejewelled pink lobster. Other whimsical embellishments include black panthers and gold starfish.

Azurina 'Lulea' Lilac Leather Croc Personalised Phone Wallet

8. Azurina ‘Lulea’ Lilac Leather Croc Personalised Phone Wallet, £40

For the uber-organised fashionista (or one who aspires to be), this many-pocketed pastel phone case is a dream come true. Made with high-quality faux croc leather, it’s suitable for vegans too.

Milk Tooth Dimension Statement Earrings

9. Milk Tooth Dimension Statement Earrings, £59, The Bias CutAnother result of the ‘dressing for Zoom calls’ trend? Bold earrings are back. These bright, planetary-inspired designs are a dangly delight.

Kitri Lola Lemon Dip Dye Organic Cotton Hoody

10. Kitri Lola Lemon Dip Dye Organic Cotton Hoody, £70Previously only taking up a small section of our wardrobes, loungewear has taken over in 2020 – and with good reason. This ombre yellow number is a cut above your average hoodie.

11. Oliver Bonas Wavy Sequin Stripe Pink Wrap Mini Dress, £115 (shoes, stylist’s own)

Tapping into the disco-tastic Seventies trend, this shimmery minidress radiates Studio 54 glamour, while the wrap style and long sleeves make it flattering for every dancing queen.