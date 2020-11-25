The 10 hair trends you’re going to see everywhere this winter

With hair salons due to reopen soon in many areas, some women who have let their tresses grow out are looking forward to going in for the chop after weeks, or even months, without a proper haircut.

At the same time, those who are content to let their locks get longer are looking for new ways to style theirs, and are going online to find inspiration.

Insurance provider Protectivity has crunched the numbers, analysing global search data to determine the top 10 hairstyles we’re all currently hankering for…

1. Bob

TODO: define component type factbox

The bob came out head and shoulders above all other styles. As seen on celebs like pop star Dua Lipa and model Kaia Gerber, a short, sharp cut is ideal if you’re ready for a big change. How short you go depends in part on your face shape, though, so chat to your hairdresser about what length will suit you best.

2. Bun

The Duchess of Sussex during a visit to Graca Machel, widow of the late Nelson Mandela, on the last day of their tour in Africa. (PA Archive)

A chic option for long-haired ladies who want to carry on growing their hair, the bun came in second place. Look to the Duchess of Sussex for inspiration: the slightly messy low bun has become one of Meghan’s signature styles.

3. Bangs

TODO: define component type factbox

As with the bob, the type of bangs (fringe) that will suit you depends on your face shape. You don’t necessarily have to slice in a blunt fringe – ‘curtain bangs’ as seen on the likes of Jameela Jamil and Zooey Deschanel are a softer option.

4. Box braids

TODO: define component type factbox

Box braids – hair plaited with square-shaped divisions – are often used to install extensions, but look great without too.

5. Ponytail

TODO: define component type factbox

The ultimate ponytail icon, Ariana Grande, still dominates when it comes to tied-up tresses, with scraped-back, extra long ponies continuing to be on-trend.

6. Cornrows

TODO: define component type factbox

Originating in Africa and the Caribbean, cornrows involve plaiting hair in flat rows against the scalp. They’re often used as a protective style and are of cultural significance for Africans and African Americans.

7. Afro

TODO: define component type factbox

While some people are getting excited about their next braiding appointment, others are embracing their natural hair. Celebrities like Gabrielle Union have showed off their natural curls this year.

8. Undercut

TODO: define component type factbox

Unveiling a dramatic transformation on Instagram earlier this month, singer Demi Lovato revealed a blonde pixie undercut, and it looks like she’s not the only one raring for a closely-cropped ‘do.

9. Twists

TODO: define component type factbox

Another technique popular with afro hair, twists are created by twisting two or three strands round each other (rather than braiding them), and range from thin to thick. Beyonce and Ciara have both worn them in the past.

10. Half up, half down

TODO: define component type factbox

Feeling indecisive? You’re not alone. Women are looking for styles that have the elegance of an up-do, without being too formal. On Instagram and YouTube you’ll find lots of tutorials for easy half-up options.