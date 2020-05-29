Experts outline measures gyms need to put in place in order to reopen safely
Gyms could be in a position to reopen safely if managers put in place measures to reduce the risk of members catching the coronavirus, experts have revealed.
Simple measures to help reduce the risk could include opening windows, leaving 15 minute breaks between exercise classes and avoiding overcrowding.
Other measures involve instructors being required to wear microphone headsets and to speak less and quieter in order to stop the spray of germs.
Prof Wakerhage, Professor of Sports Biology at the Technical University of Munich, said: "Now it's time to use the positive effects of sport while minimising the risk of infection.
“There is evidence that regular exercise reduces the severity of infections. With measures… one can once again do sports with a clear conscience."
However, he warned that spinning, HIIT and Zumba classes should remain banned indoors as they are high intensity workouts and will make people breathe harder.
Gyms have reopened in Hong Kong where perspex screens are being used between treadmills, while Switzerland has also welcomed people back in to use gym equipment with adapted facilities and limited numbers.
The government has not yet confirmed a date when gyms may be able to re-open in the UK.