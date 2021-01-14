Ex-WWE star Nikki Bella hires life coach to prevent ‘meltdowns’
Former WWE star Nikki Bella has hired a life coach to prevent herself from having 'meltdowns'.
The 37 year-old believes it's just as important to take care of her mental health as her physical health.
It is part of her New Year's Resolution to make self-care a priority.
"Self-care to me is definitely mental and physical," she told SheKnows.
"I feel like mentally, when I'm taken care of, my outsides just look amazing. So I'm very big on meditation. Also I have a life coach.
"I just feel like we give our cars oil changes so they never break down. So why not do that to our souls and our minds so we don't have these meltdowns or get into certain places that we don't want to be in."
The star gave birth to her first child with her fiance and ex Dancing with the Stars dancer Artem Chigvintsev in July last year.