Former US goalkeeper Hope Solo has announced the arrival of her twins.

Solo and husband Jerramy Stevens welcomed baby boy, Vittorio Genghis Stevens, and baby girl, Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens, on March 4 but the couple only announced the birth yesterday.

The couple released a video with brand Uninterrupted in which Solo says the babies had to stay in a neo-natal intensive care unit when they were born.

She added giving birth during the coronavirus pandemic was extremely stressful.

"What have we been doing during our time in quarantine? Well, as you can see we've been incredibly busy.

“Please meet Vittorio and Lozen Stevens, both born in the middle of a pandemic on March 4. It has been incredibly stressful times for us.”

Solo and her husband Stevens have welcomed twins (PA Images)

She goes on to thank the staff who cared for her children in the NICU.

"We would like to thank all of the incredible nurses and doctors who helped take care of our babies during our time in NICU. We'd also like to thank all of the healthcare workers who have been on the front lines fighting this pandemic day in and day out.

“From the Stevens family and the new additions to the Stevens family, we would like to wish everybody health, happiness and safety.”

Solo played for the US until 2016 and she won two Olympic gold medals and the World Cup.