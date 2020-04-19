Ellie Goulding has surprised an NHS nurse with a live performance during her online wedding.

The singer strummed on the guitar and performed her hit 'Love Me Like You Do' over a Zoom video call as nurse Hayley Pitman shared her first dance with new husband Harvey Skelton.

The couple had been due to get married last weekend at Manor By The Lake in Cheltenham but were forced to postpone the ceremony due to the coronavirus crisis.

Instead Pitman, a theatre practitioner at Bristol Hospital, and her rugby coach partner, tied the knot in an online ceremony watched by their family and friends via video link.

The couple's wedding guests watch the ceremony via Zoom (PA Images)

They were then treated to a performance by Goulding who sang the song they had planned for their first dance, in a surprise arranged by wedding directory company For Better For Worse.

Goulding told them: “Congratulations Harvey and Hayley, you are both heroes and we all love you.”

Related videos

Afterwards, Ms Pitman said: “Despite not being able to be with our friends and family in person, being thrown a virtual wedding by the For Better For Worse team was such a magical experience, and the appearance by one of our favourite singers Ellie Goulding was just the icing on the cake, I couldn’t believe it!