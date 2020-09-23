EA Sports confirm no demo will be made available ahead of FIFA 21 release
EA Sports have confirmed there will not be a demo of FIFA 21 ahead of the game’s release next month.
The video game company insisted they were dedicated to providing users with the best full version, rather than trying to produce a reduced package ahead of its release.
However, it was revealed that the game, which is due to be available from October 9, can be accessed by EA Play members from as early as October 1.
In a statement posted to Twitter, EA Sports said: "We aren't releasing a demo for FIFA 21.
"Instead we've made the decision to focus our development team's time on delivering the best full game experience for current & next-gen consoles.
"We look forward to EA PLAY members jumping in 10 days from now and launching the game Oct 9."
Earlier this month, the top ten rated players for the 2021 edition of the game were announced, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo retaining their spots as No. 1 and No. 2.
Four Premier League players made it into the top ten as Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Liverpool trio Virgil Van Dijk, Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane all made the list.
The full top ten can be seen below.
- Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 93
- Cristiano Ronaldo (Piemonte Calcio) - 92
- Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - 91
- Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - 91
- Neymar (PSG) - 91
- Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) - 91
- Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) - 90
- Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - 90
- Mohammed Salah (Liverpool) - 90
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - 90