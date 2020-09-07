Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams teases OnlyFans page with girlfriend days after Strictly announcement
Nicola Adams is risking the wrath of TV bosses after revealing her plans to set up an OnlyFans page with her girlfriend.
It comes just days after it was revealed the 37 year-old double Olympic boxing champion will become part of the first same-sex couple in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.
Adams asked her 162K Instagram followers for their thoughts about creating a profile with partner Ella Baig, 22, on the subscription-based site, which allows its users to make and sell their own adult content.
Baig, who already has an OnlyFans account, has been dating Adams for two years.
Adams said to her followers: “Ella doesn't know… yet, what do you think about me and Ella doing some couples OnlyFans?”
Adams also put up a poll on her Instagram story asking fans whether she should join, in which 82 per cent voted yes.
The flyweight star became an Olympic champion at London 2012 and Rio 2016.