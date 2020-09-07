Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams teases OnlyFans page with girlfriend days after Strictly announcement

Nicola Adams with her girlfriend Ella Baig
Nicola Adams with her girlfriend Ella Baig - (Copyright Instagram: Nicola Adams)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
19:36pm, Mon 07 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Nicola Adams is risking the wrath of TV bosses after revealing her plans to set up an OnlyFans page with her girlfriend. 

It comes just days after it was revealed the 37 year-old double Olympic boxing champion will become part of the first same-sex couple in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Adams asked her 162K Instagram followers for their thoughts about creating a profile with partner Ella Baig, 22, on the subscription-based site, which allows its users to make and sell their own adult content. 

Baig, who already has an OnlyFans account, has been dating Adams for two years.

Adams said to her followers: “Ella doesn't know… yet, what do you think about me and Ella doing some couples OnlyFans?”

Adams also put up a poll on her Instagram story asking fans whether she should join, in which 82 per cent voted yes. 

The flyweight star became an Olympic champion at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Sign up to our newsletter

Nicola Adams

Fury

BBC

News

Strictly Come Dancing

Instagram

Social media