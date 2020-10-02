DJ Calvin Harris launches scathing attack on Government for treatment of music industry
British DJ Calvin Harris has launched a scathing attack on the Government for its treatment of the music industry during the pandemic.
Live events have suffered drastically as social distancing measures have prevented artists from performing.
And as the music industry marked a Global Day of Action this week as part of the #WeMakeEvents campaign in a bid to draw attention to its plight, Harris took the opportunity to hit out.
Speaking on Instagram alongside a picture of a burnt down nightclub and a report which states music contributes 5.2 million to the UK economy, he said: "As usual the UK government treating music industry like s***.
"Contributes 5bn to the economy, generates massive tax revenues for NHS and other public services...besides that, culture is extremely f****** important.
"You’ve lost sight of what life is about...you’d rather live in a world of supermarkets and pharmaceutical drugs."
Harris’s rant was not universally well received, however, with one user commenting: "1st pic is from a nightclub fire in Germany or Poland… f*** all to do with the U.K. Also, you live in L.A. Got a edm pop album coming out? Pipe down, sell out."
You can donate to the #WeMakeEvents campaign via this link.