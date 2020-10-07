Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland announces she’s pregnant with second child

Kelly Rowland reveals a second child is on the way
Kelly Rowland reveals a second child is on the way - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
17:28pm, Wed 07 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland has revealed she is pregnant with her second child. 

Rowland appears on the latest cover of Women’s Health magazine in a stunning orange dress which perfectly shows off her baby bump.

The 39 year-old American already has a five-year-old son Titan Jewell with her husband Tim Weatherspoon.

The singer told the magazine: “You still want to remind people that life is important. And being able to have a child … I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”

American fashion designer Tina Knowles congratulated the pair, writing: “So Happy you are announcing today!!! It has been hard keeping this exciting news a secret Congrats Tim and Titan too.”

Actress Christina Milian said: “Whaaaaaaattttt?!!! Yessssss! Congratulations sisssss! Omg so happy for you guys!”

Screenwriter Lena Waithe added: “Congrats lovely !!! So glad your beautiful family continues to grow. Love you!!”

Sign up to our newsletter

Baby

Pregnant