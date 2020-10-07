Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland announces she’s pregnant with second child
Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland has revealed she is pregnant with her second child.
Rowland appears on the latest cover of Women’s Health magazine in a stunning orange dress which perfectly shows off her baby bump.
The 39 year-old American already has a five-year-old son Titan Jewell with her husband Tim Weatherspoon.
The singer told the magazine: “You still want to remind people that life is important. And being able to have a child … I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”
American fashion designer Tina Knowles congratulated the pair, writing: “So Happy you are announcing today!!! It has been hard keeping this exciting news a secret Congrats Tim and Titan too.”
Actress Christina Milian said: “Whaaaaaaattttt?!!! Yessssss! Congratulations sisssss! Omg so happy for you guys!”
Screenwriter Lena Waithe added: “Congrats lovely !!! So glad your beautiful family continues to grow. Love you!!”