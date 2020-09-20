A new David Bowie photography exhibition is set to open in Brighton on October 17.

The collection of photos, which will be available for the public to go and view at the Brighton Museum & Art Gallery until June 2021, were taken by the rock star’s childhood friend Geoff MacCormack.

Bowie is widely regarded as one of the biggest and most influential musicians of all-time - (Copyright PA)

MacCormack joined Bowie on tour as a part of his ‘Spiders From Mars’ band in the early 1970s and the photos he took depicted some of the late star’s best years.

Speaking about his exhibition, he told The Guardian: "Those holiday snaps, as I call them, are sometimes even better than the one where he looks wonderful and heroic, which in a lot of them he does. They’re holiday snaps really."

MacCormack’s favourite shots come from when Bowie was filming The Man Who Fell To Earth in Sante Fe, a time he remembers fondly.

"You see in some of my photographs how well he looked and how happy he was," he added.

"It was just one of those idyllic situations and he was enjoying working on that film and he was clearly right for it and it was all going well. That was a really nice period."

As many as 60 photos will be on show for the public to view from next month, a collection MacCormack believes could have been bigger but would not have been nearly as meaningful.

He said: "Sometimes you say: ‘Oh, I wish I would have taken more pictures.’ But I think it could have been irritating, and the attitude of the pictures would have changed.

"It would have become a nuisance, rather than a sporadic thing where sometimes I had the camera, and sometimes I didn’t."

Bowie died on January 10, 2016 after an 18 month struggle with liver cancer.