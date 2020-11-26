David Attenborough leaves Instagram shortly after becoming the quickest to one million followers
David Attenborough has left Instagram just two months after breaking the record for the fastest user to one million followers.
The 94-year-old broadcaster and natural historian joined the social media platform in September but has now updated the caption of his latest Instagram post, which was originally published on October 31, to state that he will not return to the platform.
The full post, which was written by A Life On Our Planet crew members Jonnie Hughes and Colin Butfield, now reads: "What happens next is up to us. Saving our planet is a communications challenge. If enough people want change and take action, a sustainable future is within our grasp.
"We wanted to share our view on how this might be achieved and have been encouraged by the huge amount of ideas and passion shared with us here.
"This might be a wrap for this account - we won't be posting anything else, though the account will stay open for you to watch David's [previous] messages - but we hope it's a springboard for many others to build on and share the ways we might create a sustainable future.
"In this future, our air would be cleaner, energy more affordable, food healthier and the wild would return on land and in the seas. What part of this future inspires you most?"
Attenborough’s Instagram record, which stood at four hours and 44 minutes, was beaten earlier this month by Harry Potter star Rupert Grint.