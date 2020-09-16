Damon Albarn hints at another Blur reunion by insisting he ‘can’t wait to sing Parklife again'
Blur frontman Damon Albarn hopes the band will reunite again in the future because he says ‘there’s a joy’ in being part of the group.
The four-piece were a major part of the Britpop scene in the 1990s and had a famous rivalry with Manchester-based rock band Oasis.
Blur released seven albums between the years of 1988 and 2003 but then went on hiatus from recording new music, although they did still do some one-off concerts together.
They then reformed in 2015 and produced their first record in 12 years with The Magic Whip before going their separate ways once more.
And while there is no clear plan for the foursome to come back together, Albarn admits he hopes something can manifest itself down the road.
Speaking about whether or not Blur have played their last gig, he told MusicWeek: "I really hope not. I love doing those gigs, they’re great, but it’s not something I need to do.
"I only do it because there’s a joy in doing it. It’s an absolute treat. I can’t wait to sing Parklife again."
Blur won five Brit Awards, 11 NME awards as well as being nominated for the prestigious Mercury Music Prize on two occasions.
They also headlined the famous Glastonbury Festival twice in 1998 and 2009.