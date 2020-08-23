Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez spark engagement rumours with Instagram post

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez send fans into meltdown with new photo
By Alicia Turner
17:19pm, Sun 23 Aug 2020
Juventus and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez have sparked engagement rumours.

The pair have been together for almost four years and have a daughter, Alana Martina, while also raising three other children.

They welcomed twins Eva and Mateo in 2017 after a surrogate mother gave birth to them, and Ronaldo is also the father to 10-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

But they have now sent fans into meltdown with a loved-up snap on Instagram while they are on holiday in the French Rivera.

Rodriguez, 26, posted the photo with the caption: “YESSS," While Ronaldo, 35, captioned the same photo: “Mi amor.”

One fan wrote: “OMG IS THIS WHAT WE ALL THINK?”

As another asked: “Are you engaged?”

A fan added: “What do you mean by yes?”

