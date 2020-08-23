Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez spark engagement rumours with Instagram post
Juventus and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez have sparked engagement rumours.
The pair have been together for almost four years and have a daughter, Alana Martina, while also raising three other children.
They welcomed twins Eva and Mateo in 2017 after a surrogate mother gave birth to them, and Ronaldo is also the father to 10-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.
But they have now sent fans into meltdown with a loved-up snap on Instagram while they are on holiday in the French Rivera.
Rodriguez, 26, posted the photo with the caption: “YESSS," While Ronaldo, 35, captioned the same photo: “Mi amor.”
One fan wrote: “OMG IS THIS WHAT WE ALL THINK?”
As another asked: “Are you engaged?”
A fan added: “What do you mean by yes?”