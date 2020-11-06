Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo expecting first child
12:50pm, Fri 06 Nov 2020
British actor Henry Golding has revealed he and his wife Liv Lo are expecting their first child together.
The 33 year-old, who has appeared in ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ ‘Last Christmas,’ and ‘A Simple Favor,’ posted the news on Instagram to his 1.1 million followers.
Golding, who has been married to social media influencer Lo for four years, said: “2021 is already looking brighter.”
Lo, 35, shared the post, writing: “Such immense joy this little one has brought us already. Now we get to share it with you. We love you!”
The pair met on New Year’s Eve in 2011 and four years later they got engaged.
In 2016 they married in the actor’s hometown of Sarawak in Malaysia.