Coronation Street filming to resume next week, but without older cast members
Coronation Street bosses have confirmed filming will resume next week with the cast returning to the cobbles.
The soap halted filming in March due to the coronavirus, with fears that the show would run out of episdoes to air.
But now with social distancing measures in place, filming is safe to resume at the studios in Manchester and thee episodes will be screened each week.
However actors with underlying heath conditions or aged over 70 will not be allowed back on set ’in the initial period of filming’.
It has also been confirmed there will be no kissing scenes.
Cast and crew will have daily temperature checks and actors will put on their own make-up and costumes.
Actor Andrew Whyment, who plays Kirk Sutherland, told ITV's Good Morning Britain With Lorraine Kelly: "I think everybody is ready to get back to work now. It's going to be different, but I think we're all ready to get back now, get back to shooting the show again."