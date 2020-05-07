Music concerts and gigs are likely to look very different when they return following the coronavirus pandemic.

And a Travis McCready show in Arkansas will become one of the first in the United States.

Only 20 per cent of the venue's capacity will be open to fans in order to ensure safe distance between people.

And the crowd will be placed into ‘fan pods’ of between two and 12 seats which will be situated six feet apart from one another.

The number of people allowed in each bathroom will also be capped at ten as organisers aim to minimise the risk of the virus spreading.