Comedian Nish Kumar fails to see the funny side of Jeremy Clarkson’s annual A-level results day tweet, advising him to ‘shut the f*** up’

By Alicia Turner
13:45pm, Thu 13 Aug 2020
Stand-up comedian Nish Kumar has slammed Jeremy Clarkson for his annual A-level results day tweet. 

Clarkson, 60, who hosts the ‘Grand Tour,’ posts a tweet every year belittling the importance of exam grades and boasting about his wealth and achievements having only got a C and 2 Us at school.

Previous posts have talked about his expensive cars and luxury holiday destinations.

This year, he said: “A level results not great? Don’t worry, I got a C and 2 Us and I’m currently building a large house with far reaching views of the Cotswolds.”

He later added: “And I didn’t even get the chance to insist the government gave me three As instead.”

To which Kumar responded: “Instead of tweeting ‘my A-Levels were s*** & I’m still a millionaire’, how about you appreciate your experience is of no relevance to a group of people graduating into a global pandemic & a government who decided to have the papers marked down by HAL from 2001 & shhut the f*** up.”

