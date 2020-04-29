Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid 'expecting first child'

The couple started dating in 2015 (PA Images)
By Sarah Rendell
8:24am, Wed 29 Apr 2020
Model Gigi Hadid and her long-time boyfriend Zayn Malik are said to be expecting their first child.

According to TMZ, family sources say Hadid is 20 weeks pregnant.

The report added the couple are delighted and do not yet know the sex of the baby.

Hadid and Malik began dating in 2015 but broke things off after three years together, however they reconciled late last year.

Hadid shared a video of herself and Malik celebrating her 25th birthday in lockdown earlier this week.

