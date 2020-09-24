Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid announce the birth of their daughter
Former One Direction star Zayn Malik and his partner and model Gigi Hadid have announced the birth of their daughter.
The pair shared black and white photos of their newborn’s hand and said she was ‘healthy and beautiful’.
Malik wrote on Instagram: "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.
“Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x”
And Hadid wrote: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love”
Friends and family congratulated the couple publicly when they announced the news to the world.
Model Hailey Bieber said: "Welcome babygirl! So happy for you guys."
Hadid’s father Mohamed Hadid wrote: "Congrats .. Jido’s heart belongs to you.. baby girl"
Model Emily Ratajkowski commented: “Congratulations Gigi & Zayn!!”