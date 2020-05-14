YouTube star Colleen Ballinger has apologised for resurfaced videos that include racial stereotyping and fat-shaming jokes.

Ballinger, who is also known as Miranda on the site, addressed videos from over ten years ago in an apology post titled ‘addressing everything’.

She began to speak about a video where she used racial sterotypes: "A video has resurfaced of my sister and I from 14 years ago, we were teenagers, and in this video we were doing characters that are Latina.

"The characters are completely based on racial stereotypes, it's not funny and it's completely hurtful.

"Racial stereotypes are not funny. They are not a joke and should never be joked about."

Ballinger then addressed a video where she made jokes about sitting next to an overweight woman on a flight.

She said: "I talked really negatively about her and it's awful. I watched this clip and I was appalled and shocked that those things were coming out of my mouth 12 years ago because that is not the woman who I am today.

"The fact that I talked negatively about a woman who was overweight is absolutely disgusting to me."

Another video she referenced was a clip where she joked about a dog being put down.

“Sometimes unfortunately I use humour to talk about things that are very painful for me,” she added.

"To anyone and everyone who was hurt or offended by the statements I made when I was younger, I am so, so sorry.