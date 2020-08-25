Landon Clifford, of the popular YouTube family Cam&Fam, has died at the age of 19 following a brain injury.

His wife Camryn Clifford confirmed his death on social media.

The American pair have two daughters together Collette, 2, and Delilah, who was born in May.

Camryn wrote on Instagram: "August 13th 2020 was Landon's last day being the best dad and husband he could be.

"After spending the following 6 days in a coma he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country.

"He died saving the lives of others. That's the type of person he was.

“Compassionate, loving, thoughtful, kind, and gentle. He was an amazing husband and the best father those girls could of ever asked for.”

The Cam&Fam YouTube channel started in November 2017 and has amassed nearly 1.3m subscribers.

Landon proposed to Camryn in June 2018 and they married a year later.

Camryn added: "It saddens me deeply that they will never get to truly know him.

"He was so young and had so much more life to live. This isn't how things were supposed to go. He was meant to make it to his next birthday.

“All I can do now is make sure our girls know how much he loved us. He's looking down on us from heaven and his light will shine through the clouds when we look up at him. May he rest peacefully.”

Fans of the channel have since paid tribute on social media.

One fan wrote: “I just want to send my prayers and thoughts to a family i’ve watched on youtube for a long time...cam and fam. a 19-year-old father Landon Clifford passed away leaving behind his wife and two girls he loved so fiercely. may he rest in peace watching over them."

Another added: “i’m still in shock over the death of Landon Clifford from Camandfam. I cannot imagine what Camryn is going through right now. Only 19 with a toddler & newborn and now a widow. My heart breaks for her 1000 times. Please pray for her and her family as they go through this tragedy.”