Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s production company hit with Covid outbreak as TEN employees test positive

The celebrity couple's production company has been hit by Covid
The celebrity couple's production company has been hit by Covid - (Copyright ABACA/PA Images)
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
12:55pm, Sat 15 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Hollywood couple Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s production company has been hit by a coronavirus outbreak with ten of their employees testing positive.

"We received ten positive tests and the crew members quarantined and remain in quarantine,’ a spokesman told Variety.

“All ten people were retested and have received negative results. We will continue to follow all official guidelines and safety protocols.”

Production and filming on other shows has continued involving staff members unaffected by the outbreak. The company is behind Jada’s Red Table Talk and Will’s Snapchat show Will From Home.

They are also responsible for the upcoming reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

Sign up to our newsletter

Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith

Coronavirus