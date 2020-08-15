Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s production company hit with Covid outbreak as TEN employees test positive
12:55pm, Sat 15 Aug 2020
Hollywood couple Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s production company has been hit by a coronavirus outbreak with ten of their employees testing positive.
"We received ten positive tests and the crew members quarantined and remain in quarantine,’ a spokesman told Variety.
“All ten people were retested and have received negative results. We will continue to follow all official guidelines and safety protocols.”
Production and filming on other shows has continued involving staff members unaffected by the outbreak. The company is behind Jada’s Red Table Talk and Will’s Snapchat show Will From Home.
They are also responsible for the upcoming reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.