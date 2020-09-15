Watch Paul Rudd’s hilarious video as he urges ‘fellow millennials’ to wear facemasks
US actor Paul Rudd has addressed the key issue of wearing facemasks in a light-hearted video, with a hard-hitting message.
The actor, donning a yellow hoodie, baseball cap and carrying a skateboard, says: “Yo, what up doges, Paul Rudd here, actor and certified young person,” in the video posted to the First We Feast Twitter.
"A few days ago I was talking on the iPhone with my homie Governor Cuomo, and he’s just going off about how us millennials need to wear masks because, get this, apparently a lot of Covid is transmitted by us millennials. No cap!
"So Cuoms asked me, he’s like, “Paul, you gotta help! What are you, like 26? And I didn’t correct him."
Throughout the video the 51 year-old jokes about his celebrity status.
“I’m not going to preach at you like some celebrity. This is a convo where I talk and you shut up and wear your mask.”
He then launches into a TikTok-style dance and suggests new challenges for the social media app.
“You want a new challenge? How about a stop the pandemic challenge? What about that? What about a save grandma challenge?”
And he hammers the message home, by ending with: “Just wear a mask! I shouldn’t have to make it fun! It’s science! It’s science! Nerghhh!”