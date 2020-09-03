Watch new trailer for Daniel Craig’s last James Bond movie No Time To Die
The long-awaited trailer for Daniel Craig’s last James Bond film No Time To Die dropped today and it looks as though the wait has been worth it for Bond fans.
In the trailer Bond says he has ‘come back to play’ and so it seems has Christoph Waltz’s villain character Blofeld.
In the new movie the rivals seem to have a common foe - new villain Safin, played by Rami Malek.
Blofeld tells Bond: “James, fate draws us back together and now your enemy is my enemy.”
Safin’s plan is slightly revealed by Bond’s love interest Madeleine Swann, played by Lea Seydoux, as she says he seeks ‘revenge’ and that he wants her.
The trailer also gives keen Bond fans a closer look at new 00 agent Nomi, played by Lashana Lynch, who is set to inherit Bond’s 007 number in the movie franchise’s 25th film after he leaves MI6.
The upcoming movie’s tagline reads ‘This November, the mission that changes everything begins’.
This is Craig’s last appearance as Bond after 14 years in the role and five films. He told GQ recently he isn’t worried about his career post-Bond.
“I'm pretty sure I can play just about anything. Yeah. I'm pretty sure I can, or at least I can make a f****** good fist of it,” he said.
No Time To Die’s release was pushed back from April due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It will now be screened in the UK from November 12 and the US from November 20.