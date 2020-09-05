US music star Usher announces Vegas residency starting in July 2021
US music star Usher has announced he will be taking up Vegas residency from July 2021.
He will be following in the footsteps of Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion and Britney Spears in solely performing in Las Vegas.
He announced the news on Instagram and captioned his post: “I’ll be kicking off my Vegas residency July 2021 at Caesars Palace Colosseum!
“Tickets go on sale Thursday 9/10 at 10 AM PT, but you can get yours starting Monday if you text me at (404) 737-1821. I’ll hit you back with the presale code this weekend. For all dates and tickets head to www.ticketmaster.com/ushervegas”
He added on Caesars website: "I have missed performing for my fans live and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas.
“My residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be full of surprises and an Usher experience like they've never seen or heard before”
This is the first residency announced since the Covid-19 pandemic. Organisers are hoping by next summer things will be back to normal.
Usher is reportedly expecting his third child with partner Jenn Goicoechea.
A source told Us Weekly the couple are ‘thrilled and very excited’.
Usher already has Naviyd Ely, 11 and Usher V, 12 with his ex-wife Tameka Foster who he was married to for two years before they separated in 2009.