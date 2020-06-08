US soccer star Casey Short announces her engagement
Chicago Red Stars defender Casey Short has announced her engagement to long-term boyfriend and physician Cody Krueger.
The couple shared the happy news on social media after keeping it secret for a few days.
Short wrote on Twitter: "5.30.20 • A moment of light amongst the darkness, one that I will never forget. #isaidyes to the man of my dreams.
“I love you with all of my heart and I cannot wait to be your wife! #engaged”
Krueger has recently been treating patients on the frontline as a medical professional and Short, 29, recently said on Instagram how ’inspiring’ he is.
Krueger commented on Instagram: "The beginning of forever"
A host of famous friends congratulated the pair on their engagement. Houston Dash and England player, Rachel Daly, wrote: “Congrats!!!!”
While North Carolina Courage star, Abby Dahlkemper, said: “Congrats Casey!!!!”
Former National Women’s Soccer League player, Amanda DaCosta, wrote: “I TRIED LIKING THIS SO MANY TIMES YAY!!!!!”
And US national team and OL Reign player, Allie Long, said: “Congrats Casey!!!!”