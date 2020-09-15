US singer Pink has opened up about her marriage to Carey Hart in a candid Instagram post in which she described it as ‘awful and wonderful’.

Her comments accompanied a picture of the couple, who married in 2006, embracing and laughing together.

She wrote: “My friend @jbpitts2 took this photo of us. He’s still my favorite sweet little dirtball. He and I have been at this a long time, and it is our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together.

“Marriage is awful, wonderful, comfort and rage. It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter. It is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself.”

And she also touched upon the fact the pair go to couples therapy.

"They roll their eyes when we talk about therapy. But I’ll tell you what. It’s worth it. All of it. Even when it isn’t. Therapy isn’t for weak people or hippies or liberals. It’s for broken people that want to be whole.

“It’s for runaways that want a family. It’s a lesson on how to sit down and listen. How to love yourself so that the other person can, too. I love you babe. I’m grateful we made it to this photo.”

The couple did separate in 2008 but reconciled a year later. In their time apart she released the track So What about Hart and he starred in the music video.

Since getting back together they have had two children, nine year-old daughter Willow Sage and three year-old son Jameson.